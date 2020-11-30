Insider Selling: Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) EVP Sells $924,219.09 in Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,138.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DAR opened at $48.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. CSFB initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

