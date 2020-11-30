Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells C$2,100,000.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,023,600.

CCL.B opened at C$59.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion and a PE ratio of 22.06. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of C$34.57 and a 52 week high of C$60.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cormark lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.67.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

