Insider Selling: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Director Sells 278,842 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 278,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $2,214,005.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 372,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $2,998,320.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $1,978,860.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $1,950,270.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 264 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,858.56.

On Monday, October 26th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 140,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $995,400.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $1,004,970.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $295,355.10.

On Monday, October 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 106,973 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $754,159.65.

On Friday, October 16th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 137,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $994,620.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $1,029,362.20.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Desjardins began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

