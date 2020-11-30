Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CFO Sells $477,302.00 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BBY opened at $112.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,922.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 67,211 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,545 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 88,992 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,741 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

