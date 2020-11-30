Insider Selling: Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) Insider Sells $482,251.14 in Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) insider Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 450,702 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $482,251.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fir Tree Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 128,578 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $117,005.98.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 157,193 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $149,333.35.

On Friday, October 9th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 50,027 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $46,024.84.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 441,883 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $428,626.51.

AMPY opened at $1.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 45.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 80,242 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 438.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 208,998 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Amplify Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

