Insider Buying: Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Major Shareholder Acquires $19,695,073.75 in Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 509,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,695,073.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of FL opened at $38.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on FL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

