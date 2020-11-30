Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,907,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $212.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

