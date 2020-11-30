IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.16% of IDACORP worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in IDACORP by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,675,000 after buying an additional 136,947 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 51.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,095,000 after buying an additional 205,305 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in IDACORP by 0.7% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 459,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,868,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IDACORP by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,994,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDA. Sidoti dropped their price target on IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

In other IDACORP news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $106,210.00. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $92.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day moving average is $88.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $113.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $425.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

