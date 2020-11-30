Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Director Sells $399,118.67 in Stock

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $25.57 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 7,577.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Huntsman by 324.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,844 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Huntsman by 267.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,863,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,964 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman by 27.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 39.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 763,198 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

