Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Director Sells $399,118.67 in Stock

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $25.57 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 7,577.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Huntsman by 324.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,844 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Huntsman by 267.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,863,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,964 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman by 27.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 39.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 763,198 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
