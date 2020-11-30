Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Financial Review

Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Hermitage Offshore Services alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hermitage Offshore Services and Grindrod Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00

Grindrod Shipping has a consensus target price of $11.55, suggesting a potential upside of 190.93%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Risk and Volatility

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services -38.93% -36.61% -9.32% Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Grindrod Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.03 -$19.12 million N/A N/A Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million N/A N/A ($1.11) -3.58

Grindrod Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grindrod Shipping beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of five owned tankers and two long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.