Head to Head Survey: The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) and Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ)

Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ) and The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Stage Stores alerts:

Stage Stores has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The TJX Companies has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stage Stores and The TJX Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stage Stores $1.58 billion 0.00 -$87.71 million N/A N/A The TJX Companies $41.72 billion 1.82 $3.27 billion $2.67 23.68

The TJX Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Stage Stores.

Profitability

This table compares Stage Stores and The TJX Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stage Stores N/A N/A N/A The TJX Companies 2.11% 13.62% 2.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stage Stores and The TJX Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stage Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A The TJX Companies 0 1 21 1 3.00

The TJX Companies has a consensus target price of $68.19, suggesting a potential upside of 7.85%. Given The TJX Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The TJX Companies is more favorable than Stage Stores.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Stage Stores shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of The TJX Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Stage Stores shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of The TJX Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The TJX Companies beats Stage Stores on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small towns and rural communities in the United States. The company sells moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods through its department stores, off-price stores, and e-commerce Website, as well as through private label credit card and loyalty programs. As of September 17, 2019, it operated 625 BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE specialty department stores; and 158 GORDMANS off-price stores. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On May 10, 2020, Stage Stores, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on August 14, 2020.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 1,273 T.J. Maxx, 1,130 Marshalls, 809 HomeGoods, 46 Sierra, and 32 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States; 279 Winners, 137 HomeSense, and 97 Marshalls stores in Canada; 594 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com in Europe; and 54 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. The company is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Stage Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stage Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.