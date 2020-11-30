Head to Head Survey: The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) versus Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM)

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

The Blackstone Group pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. The Blackstone Group pays out 93.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group pays out 109.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Blackstone Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares The Blackstone Group and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group $7.34 billion 5.56 $2.05 billion $2.31 26.20 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group $507.22 million 2.01 -$24.28 million $1.17 17.50

The Blackstone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Blackstone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.7% of The Blackstone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of The Blackstone Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

The Blackstone Group has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Blackstone Group and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group 0 4 8 0 2.67 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus price target of $60.77, indicating a potential upside of 0.40%. Given The Blackstone Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Blackstone Group is more favorable than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Blackstone Group and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group N/A 15.06% 6.96% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group -6.34% 115.16% 4.86%

Summary

The Blackstone Group beats Och-Ziff Capital Management Group on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia. The firm's corporate private equity business pursues transactions throughout the world across a variety of transaction types, including large buyouts, mid-cap buyouts, buy and build platforms, which involves multiple acquisitions behind a single management team and platform, and growth equity/development projects involving significant minority investments in operating companies and greenfield development projects in energy and power, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, enterprise tech and consumer, as well as consumer technologies. Its hedge fund business manages a broad range of commingled and customized fund solutions and its credit business focuses on loans, and securities of non-investment grade companies spread across the capital structure including senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred stock and common equity. The Blackstone Group Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices across Asia, Europe and North America.

About Och-Ziff Capital Management Group

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.

