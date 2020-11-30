Head to Head Survey: Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) vs. Osiris (OTCMKTS:OSRS)

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and Osiris (OTCMKTS:OSRS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Caterpillar has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osiris has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Caterpillar and Osiris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caterpillar 3 9 11 0 2.35 Osiris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Caterpillar currently has a consensus target price of $151.06, suggesting a potential downside of 13.72%. Given Caterpillar’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Caterpillar is more favorable than Osiris.

Profitability

This table compares Caterpillar and Osiris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caterpillar 7.60% 25.24% 4.73% Osiris N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Caterpillar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Caterpillar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caterpillar and Osiris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caterpillar $53.80 billion 1.77 $6.09 billion $11.06 15.83 Osiris N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Caterpillar has higher revenue and earnings than Osiris.

Summary

Caterpillar beats Osiris on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors. The company's Resource Industries segment provides electric rope and hydraulic shovels, draglines, rotary drills, hard rock vehicles, track-type tractors, mining trucks, longwall miners, wheel loaders, off-highway and articulated trucks, wheel tractor scrapers, wheel dozers, landfill and soil compactors, machinery components, autonomous vehicles and solutions, select work tools, and hard rock continuous mining systems. Its Energy & Transportation segment offers reciprocating engine powered generator sets; reciprocating engines and integrated systems for the power generation, marine, oil, and gas industries; turbines, centrifugal gas compressors, and related services; remanufactured reciprocating engines and components; and diesel-electric locomotives and components, and other rail-related products. The company's Financial Products segment provides operating and finance leases, installment sale contracts, working capital loans, and wholesale financing; and insurance and risk management. Its All Other operating segment manufactures filters and fluids, undercarriage, ground engaging tools, fluid transfer products, precision seals, and rubber sealing and connecting components; parts distribution; integrated logistics solutions and distribution services; and digital investments services. The company was formerly known as Caterpillar Tractor Co. and changed its name to Caterpillar Inc. in 1986. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Osiris

Osiris Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial and construction equipment. The company offers a line of skid steer and mini skid steer loaders, rough terrain forklifts, and telescopic handlers, as well as attachments, mortar/plaster mixers, mortar boxes, buggies, mobile screening plants, and six models of mini excavators. It distributes its products through a network of distributors, wholesalers, and private label partnerships, as well as through direct sales offices. In addition, it manufactures specialty industrial and construction products, a line of potato harvesting and handling equipment, fluid power components, pneumatic and hydraulic systems, spiral wound metal gaskets, and packing material. It offers its products to customers in the pulp and paper, aluminum plant, forestry equipment, automotive, oil and gas, heavy equipment, hydraulics, injection molding, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Thomas Equipment, Inc. and changed its name to Osiris Corporation in January 2008. Osiris Corporation was founded in 1943 and is based in Baldwin, New York. Osiris Corporation is a former subsidiary of McCain Foods Limited.

