Head to Head Survey: Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) versus Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capital Product Partners and Britannia Bulk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Product Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital Product Partners currently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.63%. Given Capital Product Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Capital Product Partners is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of Capital Product Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Capital Product Partners has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Britannia Bulk has a beta of 97.19, suggesting that its stock price is 9,619% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital Product Partners and Britannia Bulk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Product Partners $108.37 million 1.32 -$122.46 million $0.83 9.34 Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Britannia Bulk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capital Product Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Product Partners and Britannia Bulk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Product Partners 21.29% 6.97% 3.58% Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Capital Product Partners beats Britannia Bulk on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier. Capital GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

About Britannia Bulk

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

