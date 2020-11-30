Head to Head Survey: Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Mettler-Toledo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A Mettler-Toledo International 18.61% 138.77% 20.40%

2.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Mettler-Toledo International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mettler-Toledo International $3.01 billion 8.91 $561.11 million $22.77 49.48

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than Berkeley Lights.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Berkeley Lights and Mettler-Toledo International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkeley Lights 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mettler-Toledo International 4 6 0 0 1.60

Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus target price of $91.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.87%. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus target price of $747.70, suggesting a potential downside of 33.64%. Given Berkeley Lights’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Mettler-Toledo International.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats Berkeley Lights on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory software platform. The company's industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of networked scales and software, and stand-alone scales for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; food retailers; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

