Head to Head Review: Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) versus China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development (OTCMKTS:CLAD)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development (OTCMKTS:CLAD) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Village Farms International alerts:

This table compares Village Farms International and China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International -5.42% -9.65% -6.74% China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development N/A N/A N/A

Village Farms International has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development has a beta of 288.87, suggesting that its share price is 28,787% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Village Farms International and China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $144.57 million 4.85 $2.33 million $0.05 212.60 China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development $500,000.00 148.46 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Village Farms International has higher revenue and earnings than China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of Village Farms International shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Village Farms International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Village Farms International and China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 0 4 0 3.00 China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Village Farms International currently has a consensus price target of $13.40, suggesting a potential upside of 26.06%. Given Village Farms International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development.

Summary

Village Farms International beats China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

About China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development

China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc., through its subsidiaries, grows, produces, markets, and sells agriculture products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers fresh mushrooms, such as oyster, king oyster, shiitake, king trumpet, and button mushrooms; dried mushrooms, including eryngii, white, jade, and white king oyster mushrooms, as well as ganoderma mushrooms; and mushroom seeds. It sells its fresh and dried mushrooms to stores that sell directly to individual customers; and mushroom seeds to farmers in the form of stick shaped containers filled with fertilizers, as well as bottles of mushroom seeds. The company was formerly known as Hazlo! Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc. in October 2011. China Liaoning Dingxu Ecological Agriculture Development, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.