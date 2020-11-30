Head to Head Review: EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) vs. Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EnSync and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync $11.93 million 0.04 -$12.97 million N/A N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.62 billion 5.76 $530.88 million $0.63 24.94

Algonquin Power & Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EnSync and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync N/A N/A N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities 27.73% 7.87% 3.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EnSync and Algonquin Power & Utilities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities 1 6 3 1 2.36

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus target price of $16.36, suggesting a potential upside of 4.14%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than EnSync.

Risk and Volatility

EnSync has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities beats EnSync on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. The company also owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities with generating capacity of approximately gigawatt; and regulated electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 267,000 electric connections; 369,000 natural gas connections; and 168,000 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, New York, Arizona, Texas, and the Province of New Brunswick. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

