Head-To-Head Review: Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) & Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT)

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) and Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cedar Realty Trust and Hunt Companies Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hunt Companies Finance Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cedar Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.38%. Given Cedar Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cedar Realty Trust is more favorable than Hunt Companies Finance Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Realty Trust -12.36% -5.13% -1.38% Hunt Companies Finance Trust 19.12% 7.23% 1.22%

Dividends

Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Cedar Realty Trust pays out 1.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays out 106.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cedar Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hunt Companies Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hunt Companies Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Realty Trust $144.08 million 0.85 $1.08 million $2.97 3.03 Hunt Companies Finance Trust $39.06 million 1.99 $6.25 million $0.32 9.75

Hunt Companies Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cedar Realty Trust. Cedar Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hunt Companies Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hunt Companies Finance Trust beats Cedar Realty Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

