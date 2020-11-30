Head-To-Head Review: BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Mettler-Toledo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -328,192.44% Mettler-Toledo International 18.61% 138.77% 20.40%

94.7% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Mettler-Toledo International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 649.06 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A Mettler-Toledo International $3.01 billion 8.91 $561.11 million $22.77 49.48

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences.

Risk & Volatility

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -0.9, suggesting that its share price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mettler-Toledo International has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and Mettler-Toledo International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Mettler-Toledo International 4 6 0 0 1.60

Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus target price of $747.70, suggesting a potential downside of 33.64%. Given Mettler-Toledo International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mettler-Toledo International is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats BioForce Nanosciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private labels products with distributors and manufacturing providers. The company sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers, and online under the BioForce Eclipse brand. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory software platform. The company's industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of networked scales and software, and stand-alone scales for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; food retailers; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

