Head-To-Head Contrast: Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) and Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE)

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) and Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

25.6% of Universal Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 72.0% of Universal Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Universal Logistics and Smart Move’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Logistics 1.34% 19.50% 4.15% Smart Move N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Universal Logistics and Smart Move, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Logistics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Smart Move 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.33%. Given Universal Logistics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Logistics is more favorable than Smart Move.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Logistics and Smart Move’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Logistics $1.51 billion 0.39 $37.59 million $2.13 10.29 Smart Move N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Universal Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Move.

Summary

Universal Logistics beats Smart Move on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services. The company transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals. It also provides value-added services for individual customer requirements, including material handling, consolidation, sequencing, sub-assembly, cross-dock, kitting, repacking, warehousing, and returnable container management; and intermodal support services comprising short-to-medium distance delivery of steamship and rail truck containers between the port or railhead, and the customer and drayage services. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. serves automotive, steel, oil and gas, alternative energy, and manufacturing industries, as well as other transportation companies who aggregate loads from various shippers. The company was formerly known as Universal Truckload Services, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. in April 2016. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Warren, Michigan.

About Smart Move

Smart Move, Inc. provides moving services and logistics services worldwide. It offers household moving services, such as local, long distance, special items, supplies, and furniture moving services, as well as storage services. The company also provides warehousing and storage services; and international moving services. In addition, it offers corporate relocation services, including moving management, lump sum relocation, international relocation, and other services; and government and military moving services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Smart Move, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Atlas Van Lines, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.