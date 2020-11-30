Head to Head Contrast: Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) and Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY)

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) and Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Orion Group and Jardine Strategic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jardine Strategic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orion Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.55, indicating a potential upside of 28.47%. Given Orion Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orion Group is more favorable than Jardine Strategic.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Group and Jardine Strategic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Group 1.19% 6.76% 2.47% Jardine Strategic N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Orion Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Jardine Strategic shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Orion Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orion Group and Jardine Strategic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Group $708.39 million 0.19 -$5.36 million N/A N/A Jardine Strategic $40.92 billion 0.65 $2.18 billion N/A N/A

Jardine Strategic has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Group.

Volatility & Risk

Orion Group has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jardine Strategic has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orion Group beats Jardine Strategic on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures. Its marine transportation facility projects comprise public port facilities; cruise ship port facilities; private terminals; special-use navy terminals; recreational use marinas and docks; and other marine-based facilities. The company also offers on-going maintenance and repair, inspection, emergency repair, and demolition and salvage services to marine transportation facilities. Its marine pipeline service projects consist of the installation and removal of underwater buried pipeline transmission lines; installation of pipeline intakes and outfalls for industrial facilities; construction of pipeline outfalls for wastewater and industrial discharges; river crossing and directional drilling; creation of hot taps and tie-ins; and inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The company's bridge and causeway projects include the construction, repair, and maintenance of overwater bridges and causeways, as well as the development of fendering systems in marine environments; and marine environmental structures used for erosion control, wetlands creation, and environmental remediation. The company also offers specialty services, such as design, salvage, demolition, surveying, towing, diving and underwater inspection, excavation, and repair services. In addition, it provides light commercial, structural, and other concrete construction services. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Jardine Strategic

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company invests in, develops, leases, and manages commercial and residential properties. In addition, it operates supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, health and beauty stores, home furnishings stores, and restaurants; and 33 hotels and seven residences in 23 countries and territories. Further, the company is involved in motor trading, dairy, construction and energy, information technology, cement production, and infrastructure and logistics businesses. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited.

