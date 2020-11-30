Head-To-Head Contrast: Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK)

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Aspen Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aspen Group and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspen Group presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.17%. Given Aspen Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspen Group and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $49.06 million 5.96 -$5.66 million ($0.24) -49.88 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspen Group.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -8.40% -7.82% -4.60% Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aspen Group beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc., an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies. As of April 30, 2020, it had 11,444 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 407 courses covering such as mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 9 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services, as well as cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China.

