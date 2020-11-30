Head to Head Contrast: Arlington Asset Investment (AAIC) & Its Competitors

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE: AAIC) is one of 283 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Arlington Asset Investment to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Arlington Asset Investment has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arlington Asset Investment’s peers have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arlington Asset Investment and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arlington Asset Investment $123.48 million $13.74 million 3.75 Arlington Asset Investment Competitors $832.92 million $158.56 million 13.67

Arlington Asset Investment’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Arlington Asset Investment. Arlington Asset Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Arlington Asset Investment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlington Asset Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Arlington Asset Investment Competitors 4229 13845 12806 421 2.30

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 5.93%. Given Arlington Asset Investment’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arlington Asset Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arlington Asset Investment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlington Asset Investment -79.92% 7.50% 0.83% Arlington Asset Investment Competitors -1.79% -7.64% 1.28%

Summary

Arlington Asset Investment peers beat Arlington Asset Investment on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

