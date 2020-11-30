Head-To-Head Comparison: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) versus The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for XPeng and The Shyft Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 0 5 0 3.00 The Shyft Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

XPeng currently has a consensus price target of $41.90, indicating a potential downside of 34.81%. The Shyft Group has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.24%. Given The Shyft Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than XPeng.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng N/A N/A N/A The Shyft Group -0.69% 24.51% 10.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XPeng and The Shyft Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Shyft Group $756.54 million 0.79 -$12.57 million $1.24 13.77

XPeng has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Shyft Group.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats XPeng on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company's products also include autonomous driving software system. In addition, it engages in the vehicle wholesale and retail activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc. engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the following three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufacture commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. The Specialty Chassis and Vehicles segment engages in engineering and manufacturing luxury Class A diesel motor home chassis, Reach walk-in van, provide contract assembly of defense vehicles and other specialty chassis, and distribute related aftermarket parts and accessories. The company was founded by William F. Foster, George Sztykiel, Gerald Geary, and John Knox on September 18, 1975 and is headquartered in Charlotte, MI.

