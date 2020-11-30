Head-To-Head Comparison: Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) versus RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF)

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands -1.86% 11.34% 3.19% RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spectrum Brands and RoboGroup T.E.K., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 3 4 0 2.57 RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus price target of $60.86, suggesting a potential downside of 9.76%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Brands and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $3.80 billion 0.76 $471.90 million $2.86 23.58 RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Volatility and Risk

Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RoboGroup T.E.K. has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats RoboGroup T.E.K. on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand. Its Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands. The company's Global Pet Supplies segment provides rawhide chewing, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, small animal food and care, and rawhide-free products under the 8IN1 (8-in-1), Dingo, Nature's Miracle, Wild Harvest, Littermaid, Jungle, Excel, FURminator, IAMS, Eukanuba, Healthy-Hide, DreamBone, SmartBones, ProSense, Perfect Coat, eCOTRITION, Birdola, and Digest-eeze brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Whisper, Instant Ocean, and GloFish brand names. Its Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest controls under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers and distributors, construction companies, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as HRG Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. in July 2018. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. It develops automation, motion control, and algorithmic functions related products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems. It offers its products under the Intelitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands. The company was formerly known as Eshed Robotec (1982) Ltd. The company is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel. RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. is a subsidiary of D.D.Y. Wing Aviation Ltd.

