Head-To-Head Comparison: Osiris (OTCMKTS:OSRS) vs. CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Osiris (OTCMKTS:OSRS) and CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Osiris alerts:

Osiris has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNH Industrial has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Osiris and CNH Industrial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osiris N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CNH Industrial $28.08 billion 0.53 $1.42 billion $0.84 13.12

CNH Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Osiris.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of CNH Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Osiris and CNH Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osiris 0 0 0 0 N/A CNH Industrial 0 3 3 0 2.50

CNH Industrial has a consensus price target of $9.80, indicating a potential downside of 11.07%. Given CNH Industrial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CNH Industrial is more favorable than Osiris.

Profitability

This table compares Osiris and CNH Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osiris N/A N/A N/A CNH Industrial -2.15% 4.68% 0.58%

Summary

CNH Industrial beats Osiris on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Osiris Company Profile

Osiris Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial and construction equipment. The company offers a line of skid steer and mini skid steer loaders, rough terrain forklifts, and telescopic handlers, as well as attachments, mortar/plaster mixers, mortar boxes, buggies, mobile screening plants, and six models of mini excavators. It distributes its products through a network of distributors, wholesalers, and private label partnerships, as well as through direct sales offices. In addition, it manufactures specialty industrial and construction products, a line of potato harvesting and handling equipment, fluid power components, pneumatic and hydraulic systems, spiral wound metal gaskets, and packing material. It offers its products to customers in the pulp and paper, aluminum plant, forestry equipment, automotive, oil and gas, heavy equipment, hydraulics, injection molding, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Thomas Equipment, Inc. and changed its name to Osiris Corporation in January 2008. Osiris Corporation was founded in 1943 and is based in Baldwin, New York. Osiris Corporation is a former subsidiary of McCain Foods Limited.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands. Its Construction segment offers excavators, crawler dozers, graders, wheel and backhoe loaders, and skid steer and compact track loaders under the CASE Construction and New Holland Construction brands. The company's Commercial and Specialty Vehicles segment provides light, medium, and heavy vehicles for the transportation and distribution of goods under the Iveco brand; commuter buses and touring coaches under the IVECO BUS and Heuliez Bus brands; quarry and mining equipment under the IVECO ASTRA brand; firefighting vehicles under the Magirus brand; and vehicles for civil defense and peace-keeping missions under the Iveco Defence Vehicles brand. Its Powertrain segment offers engines, transmission systems, and axles for on- and off-road applications, as well as for marine and power generation under the FPT Industrial brand. The company's Financial Services segment provides and administers retail financing to customers for the purchase or lease of new and used industrial equipment or vehicles, and other equipment; wholesale financing, which consists primarily of floor plan financing; and trade receivables factoring services. CNH Industrial N.V. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.