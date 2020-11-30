Head-To-Head Analysis: Seychelle Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:SYEV) versus Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Seychelle Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:SYEV) and Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Seychelle Environmental Technologies alerts:

This table compares Seychelle Environmental Technologies and Zebra Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seychelle Environmental Technologies $3.09 million 0.39 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Zebra Technologies $4.49 billion 4.48 $544.00 million $12.07 31.23

Zebra Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Seychelle Environmental Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Seychelle Environmental Technologies and Zebra Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seychelle Environmental Technologies -6.16% -5.61% -4.49% Zebra Technologies 11.41% 34.83% 13.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Zebra Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Zebra Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Seychelle Environmental Technologies and Zebra Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seychelle Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Zebra Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63

Zebra Technologies has a consensus target price of $286.25, indicating a potential downside of 24.07%. Given Zebra Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zebra Technologies is more favorable than Seychelle Environmental Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Seychelle Environmental Technologies has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zebra Technologies has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zebra Technologies beats Seychelle Environmental Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seychelle Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. designs, assembles, and distributes absorption micron filters for portable filter devices worldwide. Its products include flip-top and pull top bottles, canteens, water pitchers, pure water pumps, stainless steel bottles, in-line filters, pure water bags, pure water pouches, and pure water straws, as well as Pump N' Pure. The company sells its products to individuals, dealers, distributors, multilevel marketing companies and missionaries, non-governmental organizations, and emergency relief organizations. It also sells its products as a private label supplier. The company was formerly known as Royal Net, Inc. and changed its name to Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. in January 1998. Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. It designs, manufactures, and sells a range of products that capture and move data, including mobile computers, barcode scanners and imagers, radio frequency identification device readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, and real-time location systems; related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and wristbands; and software utilities and applications. The company also designs, integrates, markets, and sells rugged tablets. In addition, it offers a range of services, including maintenance, technical support, and repair, as well as managed and professional services, including cloud-based subscriptions. The company serves retail and e-commerce, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, warehouse and distribution, energy and utilities, government, and education enterprises. It sells its products, solutions, and services through distributors, value added resellers, independent software vendors, direct marketers, and original equipment manufacturers. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Seychelle Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seychelle Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.