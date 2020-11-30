Head-To-Head Analysis: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) vs. Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Tuesday Morning’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ollie’s Bargain Outlet $1.41 billion 4.25 $141.13 million $1.96 46.68 Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.06 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 12.90% 16.13% 10.68% Tuesday Morning -19.01% -137.12% -24.88%

Risk and Volatility

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuesday Morning has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Tuesday Morning, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 2 6 9 0 2.41 Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus price target of $97.19, suggesting a potential upside of 6.22%. Given Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is more favorable than Tuesday Morning.

Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet beats Tuesday Morning on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products. It provides its products primarily under the Ollie's, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie's Army, Real Brands Real Cheap!, Real Brands! Real Bargains, Sarasota Breeze, Steelton Tools, American Way, and Commonwealth Classics names. As of June 6, 2019, it operated 327 stores in 23 states in the eastern half of the United States. The company was formerly known as Bargain Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. in March 2015. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. On May 27, 2020, Tuesday Morning Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.