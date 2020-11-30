HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its stake in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.10% of HD Supply worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 30.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 197,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in HD Supply by 31.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 57,827 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in HD Supply by 9.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 734,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 27.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 23,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDS opened at $55.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $9,104,148.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HDS shares. TheStreet raised HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.10.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

