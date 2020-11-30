HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $196,230.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HCA opened at $153.05 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.54.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,133,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,924,000 after buying an additional 259,582 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,244,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,978,000 after buying an additional 696,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after buying an additional 638,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,935,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.