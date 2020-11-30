Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Stake Lessened by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. lessened its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 8.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,755,039 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,059,000 after buying an additional 376,355 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth $104,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 47.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,011 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 239,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,253 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,930,000 after buying an additional 427,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth $1,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

HMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.61.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

