Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 195,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.52% of Trupanion worth $14,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRUP. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 24.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 175,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 6.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Trupanion news, insider Asher Bearman sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $195,686.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,708.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Friedman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $27,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,040 shares of company stock valued at $10,446,498. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $98.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $99.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,960.39 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.23.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

