Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,153 shares of company stock worth $10,942,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $137.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $140.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.99 and its 200-day moving average is $119.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

