Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 872 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,444 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 82.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 613 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 140166 lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.96.

Applied Materials stock opened at $82.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $83.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

