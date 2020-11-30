Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 750,000 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,227,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $17,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,564,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,167,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,119,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,687 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,352,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,965,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,465,401.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,211 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,062.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $1,752,455.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 393,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,752. 6.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLUU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.69. Glu Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

