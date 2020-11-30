Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 25,000 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.55% of PTC Therapeutics worth $17,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,459,000 after acquiring an additional 73,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,815,000 after acquiring an additional 93,165 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,963,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,089,000 after buying an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 995,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,522,000 after buying an additional 67,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,388,000 after buying an additional 132,241 shares during the last quarter.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

Shares of PTCT opened at $63.99 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The business had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 124,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $6,232,472.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,088.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,277.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,369 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

