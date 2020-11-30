Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,500 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,108,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 17,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $212.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.48.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

