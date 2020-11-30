Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 144,000 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 1,840.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 144,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.25% of Acceleron Pharma worth $17,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,254,000 after acquiring an additional 204,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,334,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,930,000 after purchasing an additional 73,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,089,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 272.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,033,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,354,000 after acquiring an additional 756,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 32.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 505,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,868,000 after acquiring an additional 124,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $4,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,758,556. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XLRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $117.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.90. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $124.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

