Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,100 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 8,264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.35.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $174.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.37. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.85.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.