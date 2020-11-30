Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,822.69.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,052.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,128.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,839.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,739.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $45.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.