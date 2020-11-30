Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.30% of Everbridge worth $13,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Everbridge by 6.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 37.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 296,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,212,000 after acquiring an additional 80,548 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 71,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 32.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,432,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,053,000 after acquiring an additional 354,213 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,560,000 after acquiring an additional 35,463 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge stock opened at $126.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.94. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.52 and a 1-year high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total value of $100,755.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $382,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $382,466.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,777 shares of company stock worth $7,515,390. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.