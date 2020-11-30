Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $17.03 Million Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.63% of Alarm.com worth $17,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. FMR LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter worth $1,934,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter worth $291,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 44.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter worth $252,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $74.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 5,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $331,347.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,113.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $36,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,284. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

