Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $16.18 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,648,000 after purchasing an additional 296,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $235.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.