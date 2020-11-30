Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $15.57 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Anthem were worth $15,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after buying an additional 477,208 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,843,000 after buying an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Anthem by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 557,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,720,000 after purchasing an additional 396,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Anthem by 2,232.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 283,961 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.94.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $312.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $338.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.