Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $14.42 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,325 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in FedEx by 227.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.46.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $287.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

