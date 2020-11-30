Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $12.73 Million Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $12,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 2.01. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $28.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 26,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $645,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 151,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $3,344,293.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,421.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 753,588 shares of company stock valued at $16,752,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.