Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $16,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 154.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 29.3% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $8,837,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.1% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $228.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 83.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.57 and a 200 day moving average of $244.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

