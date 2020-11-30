Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $15,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,066,000 after acquiring an additional 780,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,765,000 after purchasing an additional 695,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,123,000 after purchasing an additional 411,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,515,000 after purchasing an additional 130,148 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,949,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $108.00 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $122.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPTX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $77.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

