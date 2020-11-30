Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $84.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

