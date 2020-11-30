Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,335 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,987,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 16,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.87, for a total value of $9,113,545.38. Insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $15,295,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $514.05 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $328.13 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.52.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.